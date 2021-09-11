STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.13.

STAG stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

