ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $44,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

