KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE KNOP opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $594.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

