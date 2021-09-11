Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.71 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $198.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

