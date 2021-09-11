Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

