Head to Head Comparison: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% Cree -83.60% -7.29% -4.50%

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Cree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -74.73 Cree $525.60 million 19.10 -$523.90 million ($1.40) -61.87

indie Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for indie Semiconductor and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cree 0 8 6 0 2.43

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Cree has a consensus price target of $105.31, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Cree.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Cree on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED Products segment includes LED chips, LED components and SiC materials. The Lighting Products segment consists of LED lighting systems and bulbs for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Power and RF Products segment includes power devices and RF devices. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

