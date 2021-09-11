MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company's brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

