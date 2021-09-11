Financial Comparison: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Foresight Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oak Street Health and Foresight Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 13 0 2.93 Foresight Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Foresight Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64% Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Foresight Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 14.41 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -96.05 Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Foresight Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Foresight Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

