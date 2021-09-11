Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $42,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

