Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $365.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by Cowen from $316.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.99.

ACN stock opened at $341.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.94. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

