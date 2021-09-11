NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NXE stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

