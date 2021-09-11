Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.91 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

