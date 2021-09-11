Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.
BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.
Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
