Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.