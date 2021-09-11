Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.85. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 5,727 shares.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 359,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 105,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

