Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $48.66

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $49.87. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.15.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

