Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.90. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 3,853 shares changing hands.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $575.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

