Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $20.48. Pharvaris shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $629.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $389,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

