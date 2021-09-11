S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $454.67

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $454.67 and last traded at $454.18, with a volume of 2152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.61.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,100,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

