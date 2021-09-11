Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

