Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

