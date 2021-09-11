Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

