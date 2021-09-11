Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pirelli & C. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

