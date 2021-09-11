Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Lowered to Neutral at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEYMF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.20 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

