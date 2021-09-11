RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.