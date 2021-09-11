$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THO opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
