Barclays Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $54.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

