Barclays Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $54.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.