Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

