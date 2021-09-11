Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MALRY stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $2.0581 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

