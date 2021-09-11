Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

