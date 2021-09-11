Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $117.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.