HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDELY. Barclays cut shares of HeidelbergCement from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

