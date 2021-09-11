Reviewing Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 7.41% 21.81% 5.82% VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elevate Credit and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 62.32%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.25 $20.59 million $1.31 2.63 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

