AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $244,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

