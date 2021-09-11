Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $5.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $20.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

