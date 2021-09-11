Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $5.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $20.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.