Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,370.50.

BZLFY opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

