Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DTEGY stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

