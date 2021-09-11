Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.
DTEGY stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
