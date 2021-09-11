EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $0.24 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.27.

ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

