JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

DCHPF opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

