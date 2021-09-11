Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.