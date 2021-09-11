Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWMIF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

