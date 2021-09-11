SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

