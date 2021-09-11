BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.05.

BCE stock opened at C$66.57 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$66.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The stock has a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

