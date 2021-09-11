Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

AMIGY stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0939 per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

