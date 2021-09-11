Dollarama’s (DOL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.36.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$55.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.42. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

