AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) vs. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Head to Head Contrast

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AG&E and Sierra Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.32 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -8.89

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AG&E and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17

Sierra Wireless has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78%

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

