Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.