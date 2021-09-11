Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $211.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 213.23 ($2.79), with a volume of 21647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Agricole dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £552.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,124 shares of company stock worth $2,370,128 in the last ninety days.

About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

