Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

