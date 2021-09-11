DA Davidson Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $85.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.64.

Shares of AFRM opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

