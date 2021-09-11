Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,465.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3,326.99. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

